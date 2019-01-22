2020 Porsche 911's 'Wet Mode' Will Secretly Help You Become a Rain Master

Driver assistance features are becoming more robust and commonplace with every new vehicle launch. Porsche's newest offering to the market will debut in the eighth-generation of its flagship car, the 911. By coupling a new "wet mode" with sensors in the vehicle's wheel well, the 992 can detect water saturated road or track conditions, and help adjust the driving characteristics of the car to prevent the loss of grip.

Here's how it works: Porsche placed several acoustic sensors in the fender lining of the new 911 which are used to detect the splashing of water droplets, similar to how dashboard-mounted rain sensors function. Instead of waiting for rain to hit the windshield and using the data to turn on the vehicle's wipers, the 911 will be able to sense moisture thrown up from the vehicle's tires and judge if it is being driven in less-than-ideal conditions.