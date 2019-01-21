Ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Offers Passport, Stock for Bail: Report

Dismissed Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested for alleged financial crimes, has reportedly offered up significant collateral so he may post bail while awaiting trial.

After his first request for bail was denied, Ghosn allegedly volunteered to give up his passports and shares in Nissan for allowance to stay with his family in their Tokyo apartment. Additionally, Reuters reports he promised to pay a higher bail amount (whose amount was unspecified), wear an electronic anklet to track his location, report to local authorities daily, and avoid contact with any potential witnesses in the case.

"I remain imprisoned in the detention center, 64 days after I was arrested, with no release in sight," said Ghosn in a statement released Sunday on his behalf. "As the Court considers my bail application, I want to emphasize that I will reside in Japan and respect any and all bail conditions the Court concludes are warranted."