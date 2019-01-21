Wisconsin Man Rolls Dodge Challenger 6 Times at More Than 100 MPH, Walks Away Unscathed

The Midwest isn’t going to let Florida Man have all of the fun. 30-year-old Racine, Wisconsin man Tony Griffin was having way too much fun on public roads with his 2017 Dodge Challenger, when he barrel-rolled the muscle car a whopping six times at more than 100 miles per hour, according to WTMJ.

The accident occurred near the intersection of State Highway 20 and County Highway V in Southern Wisconsin. And even though this happened in late-December, the man's miraculous luck is just now surfacing on social media. How miraculous? Both Griffin and his 25-year-old passenger survived.

The two were both rushed to the hospital and according to police, their injuries were not considered serious. Not surprisingly, Griffin was hit with a drunk driving charge and went straight from Ascension All Saints Hospital to the Racine County Jail.