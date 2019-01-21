You Can Buy This Hideous but Cool Six-Wheeled Mercedes-Benz ML on eBay Right Now

A few years ago, AMG debuted a 6x6 version of its G63 SUV. With 700 horsepower and six-wheel-drive, the G-Wagen sixer proved to be an imposing figure both on- and off-road. The AMG then spawned imitators, with custom shops making their own 6x6 trucks out of Ford Raptors and Jeep Wranglers. The G63 itself was a limited production affair, with used examples being listed for well over a million dollars. Even custom jobs based on cheaper vehicles will rack up six-figure price tags, so what is a six-wheeled enthusiast on a budget supposed to do?

Enter this right-hand-drive 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML currently listed on eBay UK for £19,995 (Approx. $25,000). The SUV's frame has been stretched to make way for a third axle, as well as a short pickup bed extending past the vehicle's rear hatch. A bumper bar installed on the ML's tailgate also holds a full-sized spare tire.