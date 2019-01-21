You Can Buy This Hideous but Cool Six-Wheeled Mercedes-Benz ML on eBay Right Now
At just under $25,000 this could be a bargain buy for fans of AMG's G63 6x6.
A few years ago, AMG debuted a 6x6 version of its G63 SUV. With 700 horsepower and six-wheel-drive, the G-Wagen sixer proved to be an imposing figure both on- and off-road. The AMG then spawned imitators, with custom shops making their own 6x6 trucks out of Ford Raptors and Jeep Wranglers. The G63 itself was a limited production affair, with used examples being listed for well over a million dollars. Even custom jobs based on cheaper vehicles will rack up six-figure price tags, so what is a six-wheeled enthusiast on a budget supposed to do?
Enter this right-hand-drive 2001 Mercedes-Benz ML currently listed on eBay UK for £19,995 (Approx. $25,000). The SUV's frame has been stretched to make way for a third axle, as well as a short pickup bed extending past the vehicle's rear hatch. A bumper bar installed on the ML's tailgate also holds a full-sized spare tire.
The third axle, unfortunately, is mostly for show. It's unpowered, but the ML can still make use of its factory four-wheel-drive system during any off-road escapades. For such a purpose, the Mercedes has six knobby, all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch AMG alloy wheels.
The eBay page states that the ML is powered by a 3.2-liter V-6 engine mated to an automatic gearbox. Mileage on the Mercedes is listed at 140,000, and it's currently registered as road-legal in Nottingham, England.
This ML may look a little awkward compared to other pickup conversions, and not having true six-wheel-drive is a bummer. Still, the Mercedes presents a relatively cheap opportunity to get into a uniquely customized SUV—if you’re into that type of thing.
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz E-Class Pickup Truck: Get Ute Some Truckin' GoodnessThis Franken-Benz is a full foot longer than a Chevrolet Suburban, giving you all the more reason to jump on its for sale listing.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz EQC Electric Crossover Makes US Debut at CES 2019Mercedes-Benz's first mass-produced electric vehicle steals the limelight in Las Vegas.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Will Start at $32,500 in the USThe upcharge to 4Matic is an extra $2,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDUpcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S Will Likely Pack 415 HP, According to LeakIf true, the A45 S would sport a Bugatti-beating specific output of 207.5 horsepower per liter.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Dubbed Project Inferno Is an 806-HP, 209-MPH MonsterWish your ride turned you into Marvel's The Punisher? Say no more.READ NOW