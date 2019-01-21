The $110,000 Lincoln Continental With 'Suicide Doors' Is Already Sold Out

Last month Lincoln announced the introduction of a limited-supply Coach Door Edition of its Continental sedan to harken back to the 1960s. In honor of Lincoln's 80th birthday, the company offered a limited run of 80 units with a starting price over $110,000. Well—they're gone.

Ford Motor Company reported that all 80 customers who applied to buy the swanky Contie have been identified, and will be notified of their good fortune in next month.

"Response from customers has been extremely positive, with interest exceeding the planned production for the limited-edition run," the company said in a statement Monday. "The 80 approved customers will be notified in February, and the first deliveries will take place this summer."

The limited edition Lincoln Continental, aptly named the Continental Coach Door Edition, is built in collaboration with Boston coach-builder Cabot who will be responsible for stretching the wheelbase six inches and installing the coach doors. The Coach Door Edition is built upon the Black Label trim which provides the most exclusive luxury experience Lincoln offers.

All of the Continental Coach Door Editions will come with Lincoln's exclusive 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque going to all four wheels. There are three drive modes, normal, sport and comfort to dial in just how you are feeling. The rear seating area features two seats, a fixed center console with climate and radio controls, a tablet holder, stowable tray tables and extra legroom.

In case you missed out, Lincoln says they plan to offer another run of vehicles in the future with details on that coming soon. Until then, you will have to hope for one of these limited editions to pop up on the used market later this year.