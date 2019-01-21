The $110,000 Lincoln Continental With 'Suicide Doors' Is Already Sold Out
Fun fact: it hasn't even been released yet.
Last month Lincoln announced the introduction of a limited-supply Coach Door Edition of its Continental sedan to harken back to the 1960s. In honor of Lincoln's 80th birthday, the company offered a limited run of 80 units with a starting price over $110,000. Well—they're gone.
Ford Motor Company reported that all 80 customers who applied to buy the swanky Contie have been identified, and will be notified of their good fortune in next month.
"Response from customers has been extremely positive, with interest exceeding the planned production for the limited-edition run," the company said in a statement Monday. "The 80 approved customers will be notified in February, and the first deliveries will take place this summer."
The limited edition Lincoln Continental, aptly named the Continental Coach Door Edition, is built in collaboration with Boston coach-builder Cabot who will be responsible for stretching the wheelbase six inches and installing the coach doors. The Coach Door Edition is built upon the Black Label trim which provides the most exclusive luxury experience Lincoln offers.
All of the Continental Coach Door Editions will come with Lincoln's exclusive 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6 with 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque going to all four wheels. There are three drive modes, normal, sport and comfort to dial in just how you are feeling. The rear seating area features two seats, a fixed center console with climate and radio controls, a tablet holder, stowable tray tables and extra legroom.
In case you missed out, Lincoln says they plan to offer another run of vehicles in the future with details on that coming soon. Until then, you will have to hope for one of these limited editions to pop up on the used market later this year.
- RELATEDLincoln Could Roll Out Mustang-Inspired Electric Crossover as Early as 2020The two vehicles will share a platform, but you won't mistake them for one another.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Edition: Suicide Doors Are Back, BabyLincoln designers have grown nostalgic of what is perhaps its most iconic design feature ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 450-HP 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV Is a Classic Vision of Modern American LuxuryThis isn't your mid-Aughts Aviator—this is the future of Lincoln.READ NOW
- RELATEDLincoln to Use 'Grand Touring' Moniker to Make Hybrids Sound CoolIt will start with the 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring which will make 450 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque.READ NOW
- RELATEDLincoln Hints at Revival of Suicide Doors on New ContinentalAmerican sedans are on the verge of extinction, and if the Lincoln Continental is to die too, at least it'll leave a pretty corpse.READ NOW