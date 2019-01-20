Tesla Driver Stupidly Does Bird Box Challenge on Autopilot While Blindfolded

By now, you and most of your Facebook friends are sick and tired of hearing about Bird Box. We thought that after the last round of car crashes (and the stale memes), people would be sensible and not take up the Bird Box Challenge while driving—we were wrong. On Saturday, a Twitter user posted a video showing a man behind the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 performing the challenge, trusting Autopilot to take the wheel. In case the challenge's name wasn't enough to explain what happened, let's break it down. The Tesla driver, filmed by his passenger while traveling at 70 miles per hour and repeating "Bird Box challenge" over and over, tied a blindfold over his eyes to mimic a scene in the Netflix Original movie. In the film, a Jeep Grand Cherokee has its windows painted over and is driven using only using audible cues from the vehicle's proximity sensors.

via Twitter

Netflix is also sick and tired of drivers attempting to mimic the scene from Bird Box. The streaming provider pleaded with the public shortly after New Years to act safely and not injure themselves (or others) with the viral challenge. Instead, fools in cars are going above and beyond in a two-ton metal rocket.