First-Ever 2020 Toyota Supra Just Sold for a Whopping $2.1 Million

When Toyota announced that it would auction off the very first 2020 Toyota Supra for charity, we knew it would pull in big bucks, and boy, we weren't wrong. Finding its very first owner at the Barrett-Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday night, the much-hyped Toyota two-seater didn't disappoint, as Supra VIN 20201 sold for a colossal $2.1 million. That's almost double what the first 2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 pulled at the same venue, 42 times the 2020 Supra's starting MSRP of $49,990, and over 17 times more than what that pristine 1994 version sold for on Bring a Trailer a couple weeks ago.

The car is finished in matte gray with matte black wheels and, to make it really stand out at Cars and Coffee, gloss red wing mirrors. To continue the racer-boy theme, the interior is red with carbon fiber inserts. In addition to the car, $2.1 million also bought the unidentified, successful bidder a custom racing suit and two VIP passes to the Toyota Owners 400 NASCAR race in Richmond, Virginia scheduled for April. The deal also includes "a chance" to drive the pace car and get on the track with NASCAR driver and commentator Michael Waltrip. In any other context, $2.1 million for a Toyota Supra of any vintage and a couple of race tickets would probably be a pretty bad deal. Because it's all going to charity, however, that's not really the case here. All that coin will be donated to the American Heart Association as well as the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a non-profit that helps out veterans and service members who were affected by 9/11.

Don't forget to sign up Your Email Address