$500,000 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Is Back on Craigslist, but It Now Costs $1 Billion

Sometime in 2017, we reported on a 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 that was put up for sale on Craigslist for an absurd $500,000. Seemingly in response to the attention it was getting from the automotive press, the seller subsequently upped the price on that posting to $1 million and later, $10 million.

Welp, it looks like our favorite overzealous Mitsubishi salesman is back at it again, peddling what appears to be the same 3000GT now for the low, low price of $1 billion. In a Craigslist post that features a cameo from this very site, the red Mitsubishi two-door is touted to be "THE RAREST 3000GT VR-4 EVER PRODUCED," a viral internet sensation, and appears to be located somewhere in the Hudson River.