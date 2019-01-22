$500,000 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Is Back on Craigslist, but It Now Costs $1 Billion

Paging Jeff Bezos.

By Chris Tsui
alldaysteve1/Craigslist

Sometime in 2017, we reported on a 1998 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 that was put up for sale on Craigslist for an absurd $500,000. Seemingly in response to the attention it was getting from the automotive press, the seller subsequently upped the price on that posting to $1 million and later, $10 million. 

Welp, it looks like our favorite overzealous Mitsubishi salesman is back at it again, peddling what appears to be the same 3000GT now for the low, low price of $1 billion. In a Craigslist post that features a cameo from this very site, the red Mitsubishi two-door is touted to be "THE RAREST 3000GT VR-4 EVER PRODUCED," a viral internet sensation, and appears to be located somewhere in the Hudson River.

Craigslist
Craigslist

In case any overseas Mitsu enthusiasts are interested in owning this pricey piece of automotive internet-trolling history, the seller will also graciously take a billion British pounds or euros and ship the car to wherever you happen to be. 

As long as we're selling stuff for comically high prices in the pursuit of online notoriety in the hopes that some schmuck with more money than sense will throw us a bone—hey, remember those bricks people bought for $1,000 apiece? I'd personally like to offer up a Ziploc bag of my toenail clippings for the price of, oh I don't know, $99,995 (plus shipping).

I take PayPal and international shipping is available. If you give me a hundred grand in cash, I will be keeping the extra $5. Serious inquiries only, I know what I have.

MORE TO READ