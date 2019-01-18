10-Year Challenge: Midsize Pickup Truck Edition

The "10 Year Challenge" is all the rage these days on Facebook, Instagram, and whatever else kids are on these days. In a nutshell, it involves sharing a photo of what you look like today and a photo of what you looked like 10 years ago. You know, because why not? Since nobody wants to see your mug, or find out how much hair you've lost or weight you've gained, we thought it'd be fun to do the 10 Year Challenge with midsize pickup trucks.

A lot has changed in 10 years, and yet in some cases, a lot has remained the same. Let's take a trip down memory lane to see how the midsize trucks of today look compared to the midsize trucks of yesteryear.

Chevrolet Colorado