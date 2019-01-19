2019 Ram Heavy Duty Sport Debuts With Monochromatic Bodywork and Same 1,000 LB-FT of Torque
For those who might want a more subtle look on their new Ram HD, this is just the solution they're looking for.
If you thought Ram would take a breather after announcing a heavy-duty pickup truck that makes 1,000 pound-feet of torque from the factory, you'd be wrong. The Boston Auto Show is also this week, and the folks at Ram Trucks decided to use that venue to show off the new Sport Package on the Ram Heavy Duty.
The Sport Package doesn't include any performance upgrades because, well, 1,000 pound-feet, but it does feature a monochromatic design theme. That means body-color bumpers, door handles, and grille surround. The interior is all-black, with a black headliner and Piano Black accents.
In addition to the appearance updates, the Sport package includes the front and rear park-assist system. Combined with a standard rear-view camera, maneuvering the big truck should now be a bit easier.
The Sport package comes on either the Ram Heavy Duty 2500 or 3500 models that are equipped with the Big Horn (Lone Star in Texas) or Laramie packages. It's also available on all cab sizes and powertrain options.
Available colors include Billet Silver, Patriot Blue, and Diamond Black Crystal, along with nine other options. It'll be available when the new Ram Heavy Duty goes on sale later this year.
