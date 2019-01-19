2019 Ram Heavy Duty Sport Debuts With Monochromatic Bodywork and Same 1,000 LB-FT of Torque

If you thought Ram would take a breather after announcing a heavy-duty pickup truck that makes 1,000 pound-feet of torque from the factory, you'd be wrong. The Boston Auto Show is also this week, and the folks at Ram Trucks decided to use that venue to show off the new Sport Package on the Ram Heavy Duty.

The Sport Package doesn't include any performance upgrades because, well, 1,000 pound-feet, but it does feature a monochromatic design theme. That means body-color bumpers, door handles, and grille surround. The interior is all-black, with a black headliner and Piano Black accents.