Audi Q3-Sized Electric Crossover to Arrive by 2021: Report

Audi has some ambitious plans for an electrified future, which involves growing its E-Tron line of all-electric vehicles with a midsize crossover, a sedan, a Sportback, and now it sounds like a smaller crossover will be joining the lineup, if anonymous sources cited by Bloomberg are to be believed. That would certainly explain what's under the sheet in this recently-dropped teaser from Audi.

“We [Audi] have confirmed the E-Tron, E-Tron Sportback and the E-Tron GT coming in the next three years,” said an Audi representative in an email to The Drive. “Other variants are not confirmed for the US market at present.”

As unofficial as this report may be, it sure sounds like a real product that we could see existing in a few years. It’s easy to see a Q3-sized EV from Audi being a hit, especially assuming it will have strong range and performance numbers at a price that’s within reach of the masses.

Bloomberg’s sources say the compact EV crossover will be built at the Volkswagen Zwickau factory in Germany, which currently builds Golfs and Passats. The massive facility is about to undergo a $1.4-billion makeover to become the manufacturing heart of the VW conglomerate’s electrification push, and estimates put annual EV production from the Zwickau plant at up to 330,000 units per year.

What we can confirm is that the VW group is planning on making six EVs at Zwickau by 2021 and that one of them will be the I.D. Crozz crossover and two of them will be Audis. We wouldn’t be surprised if a compact crossover was one of them.