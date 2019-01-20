This 1972 Chevy Cheyenne Powered by a Supercharged LS V-8 Is the Business

This beauty was built by MetalWorks Classic Auto Restoration in Eugene, Oregon. When the project started out, this truck actually wasn’t a Cheyenne at all. It was just a bare-bones C10 Custom that was transformed into a Cheyenne Super 20 4x4. A Cheyenne Super was the nicest Chevy truck you could get in 1972 and the “20” indicates that it was a three-quarter-ton truck. That means that the body and the frame come from different donors, but it’s already far from being a numbers-matching truck anyway because of the engine swap, so who cares?

Here's the pickup running when the project was almost complete.