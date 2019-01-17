2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali Teased Ahead of Potential Chicago Auto Show Debut

Let’s face it, the all-new 2020 Chevy Silverado HD has a face that only a mother could love. If you like the idea of a Duramax diesel with more than 900 pound-feet of torque, but don’t want to be seen driving the Silverado HD, a mechanically identical truck with a more handsome face is on the way. GMC just dropped its first teaser image of the all-new 2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali.

We only catch a small glimpse of the truck's face, but it actually tells us quite a bit about what the whole thing will look like. There are obvious styling cues lifted from the new GMC Sierra 1500 which we think is a good thing, especially compared to the Chevy. Being the Denali model, it has a fancy chrome grille and will likely come with pretty wheels and a lovely interior.

One big question on our mind is: will the HD variant of the new Sierra offer the trick six-function MultiPro tailgate? GMC just released an ad making fun of all tailgates that aren’t the industry-exclusive MultiPro gate—does that mean every big pickup with a Denali badge going forward will have it?

We’ll find out the answer to that and many other questions when the 2020 GMC Sierra HD Denali makes its official debut. We think an unveiling is likely either at or before the Chicago Auto Show next month. We reached out the GMC asking when to expect the truck and were told it's coming "coming late summer 2019." With the new Silverado HD having such a controversial front end, we can’t help but wonder if the more toned-down GMC will actually outsell its traditionally more high-volume Chevy brother.