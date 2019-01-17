Chevrolet Kills 'Real People' TV Ads Amid Controversy About Reliability Claims

The "Real People, Not Actors" line of commercials from Chevrolet have been around for quite some time now. Some of them were original, such as the one with a real-life bear in it. Others were funny, like the Lego Batman one. But most recently, they've just been plagued with cringe-worthy lines and now even controversy.

The latest ad makes reliability claims that shock the real people in the commercials. The reliability claims have also shocked several manufacturers like Ford, Toyota, and Honda, who have challenged the claims and the validity of the spot.