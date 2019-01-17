Ford CEO Jim Hackett Promises 'Big Surprise' Electric Vehicle in 2020

Ford CEO Jim Hackett revealed in an interview that the company has more than a dozen electric vehicles in development, one of which he expects to make waves on its debut next year.

"We talked about a huge investment in electric vehicles," Hackett told CNBC, in reference to the company's scheme to pump $11 billion into electric vehicle technology, culminating in 40 electrified models by the end of 2022.

"We have 16 models that are in design and development," he continued. "We have a pretty big surprise coming next year."

One candidate for the surprise Hackett promises is its upcoming electric crossover, with styling inspired by the Mustang. Ford has teased the vehicle's design on multiple occasions, giving a glimpse of its stern in a September blog post on Medium, and its bow in an ad released in October. As part of the former, Ford confirmed the crossover would arrive in 2020, falling within the window outlined by Hackett.