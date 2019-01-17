Police Unknowingly Sped Past Jayme Closs' Kidnapper While She Was in the Trunk of His Car

According to a criminal complaint filed against alleged kidnapper Jake Patterson, Barron County Sheriff’s Department officers unknowingly sped by him and his Ford Taurus after he killed James and Denise Closs and forced their 13-year-old daughter Jayme into his trunk, Fox 8 reports.

While Jayme Closs has since escaped and the 21-year-old kidnapper reportedly confessed to his crimes upon being arrested on Thursday, the criminal complaint released on Monday eerily portrays just how close the law was to apprehending Patterson minutes after the incident initially occurred.

After receiving a 911 call filled with screams in the background around midnight on Oct. 15, deputies raced to the Closs home. They encountered only one other vehicle during that commute: a maroon car which one deputy believes may have been a Ford Taurus. While police drove past it and thereby missed the chance of a swifter end to this months-long search, Patterson said he “most likely would have shot at the police” with his shotgun if they had stopped him that night.

Meanwhile, Jayme said she noticed two squad cars driving by and heard the sirens for “a very short time,” as she was bound in Patterson’s trunk and he began his escape from the Closs home. According to him, the nearly direct encounter with police occurred after he had driven “what he thought to be 20 seconds from the house,” which essentially corroborates that both parties were directly in front of each other for a brief moment in time.