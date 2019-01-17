Arctic Trucks-Built Volkswagen Amarok AT35 is the Preeminent Polar Explorer

The Icelandic tuning company Arctic Trucks became popular in a big way when Jeremy Clarkson and James May drove a modified Toyota Hilux Invincible to the North Pole for an episode of Top Gear. But the truck builders modify more than Toyotas, and they're part of a new one-off Volkswagen Amarok designed for arctic exploring and even has a cappuccino machine on board!

Called the Amarok AT35—not to be confused with the AT32 Navara we recently drove in Morocco—the truck starts life as an Amarok with a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel engine making about 221 horsepower (224 PS). It has a 25-millimeter front and rear lift, flared wheel arches, and bigger 315/70R17 all-terrain tires. Arctic Trucks mud flaps are also added front and rear.

Capability remains at 45 degrees of climbing ability, plus a payload capacity of 2,544 pounds (1154 kilograms). The truck also has Hill Descent Assist and the widest load platform in its class.

A fire extinguisher, VHF radio, toolbox, jack, first aid kit with a defibrillator, and a work light are included inside, along with the aforementioned cappuccino maker. There's also a portable generator to run additional equipment if necessary.