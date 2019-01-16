2020 BMW 7 Series: Bigger Grille, Better Tech, and New PHEV Inline-Six
The full-size sedan will be powered by a choice of six-, eight-, or twelve-cylinder engines, as well as an available plug-in hybrid motor.
Year, Make, Model: 2020 BMW 7 Series
Topline: BMW's sixth-gen luxury sedan gets some revisions, including a more aggressive front fascia, redesigned cabin interface, new hybrid package, and an updated eight-speed automatic transmission.
What's New: Most noticeable of the sedan's changes is its enlarged kidney grill. BMW's release even boasts that the grill "has grown larger by 40 percent" compared to the outgoing model. This larger opening makes way for improved engine and brake cooling. A re-designed hood and front fenders match the new face, and also do their part to help airflow around the car. Out back, the 7 Series gets new exhaust surrounds and an LED light strip replacing the old model's taillights.
On the inside, the sedan gets an infotainment screen running on BMW's latest iDrive 7 software, and some climate control and driver assist buttons have been moved within closer reach of the driver. The manufacturer has also increased the level of sound deadening in the car, adding road noise shields to the 7 Series' wheel-wells and using thicker glass windows across the vehicle.
It also gets a few changes under the hood for 2020. Most of the 7 Series crop will now make exclusive use of the Xdrive all-wheel-drive system. Only the base 740i will still be available with rear-wheel-drive. Updates to the eight-speed gearbox include wider gear ratios and a new control module for smoother shifts.
The new 745eXdrive package combines the base model's 3.0-liter inline-six engine with a plug-in hybrid system for a combined output of 389 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. BMW also states that the 745e will have an increased all-electric range compared to previous plug-in models, but has not disclosed exact figures.
Quotable: "Muscular surfaces and precisely drawn character lines shape the profile view of the new BMW 7 Series," the automaker-issued press release reads. "With a long wheelbase and short overhangs, a flowing roofline and the Hofmeister kink, the luxury sedan features recognizable hallmark BMW design cues."
What You Need to Know: Three turbocharged engine options have been carried over from previous years: a 3.0-liter inline-six, 4.4-liter V-8, and a 6.6-liter V-12 for the top-of-line M760i package. Horsepower figures for these engines are 335, 523, and 600, respectively.
Production of the 2020 7 Series will begin this spring for a U.S. market launch in April. BMW has not yet released pricing information for the model, but you can most likely expect it to start in the $80,000 range, with optioned-out examples getting deep into six-figure territory.
- RELATED2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i Review: A Fun Little Crossover, So Long As You Don't Have to Look at ItBMW's X2 is an entertaining hot hatch play-acting at being an SUV. It's also painfully ugly.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Designworks and The North Face Unveil Stylish Camper at CES 2019They used nanospinning technology to develop the lightweight, breathable, and waterproof camper concept.READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW Executive Praises Tesla, Says Auto Industry Should Take It More SeriouslyThe deputy chairman of BMW's supervisory board applauded Tesla's close relationship with Panasonic as well as its can-do attitude.READ NOW
- RELATEDDutch Designer Pens Gorgeous Electrified BMW R80 ConceptAre electrified restomods a pipe dream or the future of preserving the classics?READ NOW
- RELATEDBMW M850i 'Night Sky' Edition Incorporates Real Meteorites Into Its DesignThe one-off 8 Series was created to commemorate a large meteor shower that took place on the night of Jan. 3.READ NOW