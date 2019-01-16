2019 McLaren 600LT Spider: Stupid-Fast Mandatory, Roof Optional

What's New: Previously available only as the fixed-roof McLaren 600LT, the 600LT Spider adopts a folding roof whose tech is so advanced that McLaren holds three separate patents for its design. With the press of a button, everything separating the 600LT Spider's occupants from a dose of vitamin D scoots itself out of the way, and into a compartment behind the cabin, where luggage can be stowed with the roof up. Along with the roof, the 600LT Spider's rear window shirks its role as separation from the world outside, which allows the top-mounted exhaust to bellow into the cabin.

Said exhaust is the tail end of a powertrain whose heart is McLaren's M838T, a 3.8-liter, twin-turbo V-8 good for 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque in this application. Despite the heft added by the foldaway roof mechanism, the 600LT Spider's curb weight still comes in around the 3,000-pound mark, meaning its power to weight ratio is still capable of worrying your mother.

Zero-to-60 is over in 2.8 seconds, and the trip to 124 miles per hour takes only another 5.6. Given a long enough stretch of tarmac, the 600LT Spider can crack 201 (with the roof up, it'll do 196 with the roof down).