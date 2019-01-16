Florida Man Surprised to Find Boa Constrictor Hiding Under Hood of SUV

In a turn of events that turns out to be surprisingly common, a Miami Gardens, Florida resident was surprised to find a snake under the hood of his SUV. Ernst Dimanche dropped his kids off at school on Friday morning and returned home planning on doing some work on his first-gen Cadillac SRX. When he popped the hood of his Caddy, he was greeted by an unexpected, free-loading boa constrictor.

“I don’t know how long it’s been in my truck, and I took my kids to school with the snake in my truck, and now I don’t want to get back in my truck,” Dimanche told WSVN.

In a state of surprise with no desire to extract the snake himself, Dimanche wisely called animal control and told them his situation. They said they could help out for a $300 fee that Dimanche didn’t want to pay, so he tried some different solutions. The next step was calling fire and rescue, but apparently, he was told they just couldn't help.