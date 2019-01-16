GM Executives Say Cadillac CT6 Will Live on in America: Report

Late last year, General Motors announced the Cadillac CT6 would be ending production in summer 2019 as part of its restructuring plans. However, on Monday at the North American International Auto Show, executives of the automaker reportedly revealed plans that keep the sedan on sale in the U.S. past the originally expected June 1 cut-off. The supposed strategy is to relocate CT6 production away from its current location, the soon-to-be-closed Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

Automotive News explains that, as of now, details regarding the move are slim. Cadillac President Steve Carlisle and General Motors President Mark Reuss mentioned that production could move to another, unnamed plant in North America or it could be imported from China, where the CT6 is expected to live on for the foreseeable future.

However, Carlisle did tell Automotive News that importing the CT6 from China is the least desirable option.