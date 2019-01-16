GM Executives Say Cadillac CT6 Will Live on in America: Report
However, the luxury sedan may have to be imported from China if a North American replacement for the Detroit-Hamtramck plant isn't found.
Late last year, General Motors announced the Cadillac CT6 would be ending production in summer 2019 as part of its restructuring plans. However, on Monday at the North American International Auto Show, executives of the automaker reportedly revealed plans that keep the sedan on sale in the U.S. past the originally expected June 1 cut-off. The supposed strategy is to relocate CT6 production away from its current location, the soon-to-be-closed Detroit-Hamtramck plant.
Automotive News explains that, as of now, details regarding the move are slim. Cadillac President Steve Carlisle and General Motors President Mark Reuss mentioned that production could move to another, unnamed plant in North America or it could be imported from China, where the CT6 is expected to live on for the foreseeable future.
However, Carlisle did tell Automotive News that importing the CT6 from China is the least desirable option.
This recent announcement is a complete reversal when compared to the previous statements made by GM in regards to the future of the CT6 in America. When the automaker announced its massive car-killing scheme and restructuring plan in November 2018, the Cadillac CT6 was one of the many cars that was going to be discontinued in 2019.
Now that the CT6 is expected to stick around, we'll see the 4.2-liter, twin-turbocharged "Blackwing" V-8 engine make its debut without being killed off shortly after. In the CT6 Platinium, the engine will be tuned to produce 500 horsepower and in the high-performance CT6-V, the engine will produce 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
