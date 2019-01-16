Did You Know Mitsubishi Outsold Volvo, Land Rover, and Mini in the US in 2018?

One hundred eighteen thousand and seventy-four. That's how many brand-spanking-new passenger vehicles Mitsubishi moved off the lot in the United States in 2018: 118,074 brand-spanking-new cars and SUVs purchased by Americans between January 1st and December 31st. That's 13.9 percent jump over the previous year, and the company's best sales year in the U.S. since the pre-recession glory days of 2007, back when any carbon-based life form could score a sub-prime mortgage and Mitsubishi was still making cool TV commercials with earworm soundtracks. That 118K and change figure, as it turns out, puts Mitsubishi in front of some much buzzier names in the American auto sales race. It's more than Land Rover's 92,143 new vehicles, in spite of that all-SUV brand's 23.3-percent sales jump over 2017. It's more than Lincoln's 103,587 cars and SUVs, or Volvo's 98,263 crossovers, sedans, and the occasional station wagon. It's far more than flashy new Genesis, which moved a mere 10,312 new vehicles last year in the States. And it's nearly twice as many as Fiat, Smart, and Mini sold combined—the three makers totaling 60,481 sales in America in 2018. Sure, its easy to argue why each of those brands might not have seen more cars fly out the door: high price points, out-of-touch product portfolios, etc. But the fact remains, Mitsubishi—a brand with effectively zero notable vehicles, a carmaker which could hardly be considered pushing the envelope in any meaningful way, an automobile manufacturer which many car enthusiasts wrote off years ago and, based on Google's search suggestions, many Americans don't realize even still operates here—managed to sell more cars than any of them.

Google Not the sort of recommendations you want to see if you're a car company.

Mitsubishi ...her?

Case in point: The carmaker's best seller in the U.S. last year was the Outlander Sport, 39,153 copies of which moved out of showrooms and into American garages. We had an Outlander Sport from Mitsubishi's press fleet in The Drive's office for a week last year; I drove it home one night, but only after a 10-minute delay caused by accidentally walking past it in the parking lot. (Twice.) It's not that I wasn't looking for it; it's just that forgettable. Same goes for the interior and driving experience—it'll move you from A to B, but lacks pretty much any character, individuality, or other distinguishing trait. I started calling it the Ann Veal of cars, and I stand by that judgement; never have I ever seen a brand-new vehicle so easy to overlook. Yet clearly, nearly 40,000 American households disagreed, apparently wooed by the combination of bountiful features, 8.5 inches of ground clearance, and an out-the-door price tag that starts at $21,990 and can only breach $30K by going to town on the accessories list.

Mitsubishi The Outlander PHEV. Hence the back-door tattoo

The larger Outlander, which entered production in 2012, sold 37,652 units last year. (More proof of Mitsubishi's price play: That $35K-plus Outlander PHEV—which packs a hybrid system that mostly uses its gasoline engine as a generator to juice its twin electric motors after it burns though its battery power, and is, in fact, basically the only plug-in crossover you can buy at a sub-premium price—sold just 4,199 copies all last year.) Even the sacrilegious Eclipse Cross that went on sale in February managed to sell 9,485 versions.

Mitsubishi The Eclipse Cross, which isn't so bad the more you look at it

And, in a turn of events no doubt sure to fill those who still value the virtues of sedans and hatchbacks with mixed emotions, the 78-hp Mirage twins managed to avoid the tradition car sales doldrums affecting virtually every other crevasse of the industry. 24,316 copies of those anemic subcompacts went out the door last year, a rise of 8.6 percent—no doubt to many drawn in by the allure of new car smell, Apple CarPlay, a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, and 43 mpg highway, all for less than $18K spread out over four years at 0.0 percent APR.

Mitsubishi With 78 hp, that smiling face is the perkiest part of the Mirage