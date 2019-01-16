eBay Find: 1991 Suzuki Super Carry Van Powered by Bandit Motorcycle Engine

What do you get when you cross a goofy little van with a high-revving motorcycle engine? Apparently, this lovely creation that’s popped up on eBay in Northampton, UK. It’s a 1991 Suzuki Carry kei van that’s had a rather interesting heart transplant. In place of its old 1.0-liter inline-four, this van is powered by a 1255cc four-cylinder sourced from a 2010 Suzuki GSX1250F with a Yoshimura exhaust hanging off of it. As of this writing, the van is at 12 bids with the highest offer at £4,000.00 (a little over $5,000), though the reserve hasn't yet been met.

Those four-bangers might be similar in size, but this is a serious performance upgrade. This Super Carry originally made 46 horsepower and 52 pound-feet of torque, but now thanks to its new motorcycle engine, it touts 100 hp and 79 pound-feet of twist. Although 100 hp isn’t all that much for a van, it’s a 117 percent increase in horsepower over the stock engine.