Cadillac Opens Pre-Ordering System for Short-Lived CT6-V Sedan

Cadillac has announced that today customers can request to preorder the CT6-V, the range-topping trim for its outgoing large luxury sedan. Unfortunately, pre-orders will be capped at 275 unit—after that it's first-come-first-served.

The CT6-V was initially called the CT6-V Sport before Cadillac decided the car was worthy of the "V" title.

“The 2019 CT6-V marks the expansion of the V-Series sub-brand and is the proof point of Cadillac’s commitment to build high-performance vehicles as we continue our product offensive,” said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. “Fans of Cadillac will see high-performance variants across our portfolio.”

The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V uses the all-new hand-built Blackwing V-8 which was announced last year. The engine, which is exclusive to Cadillac produces 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque according to Cadillac's estimates. For those wanting to get the most out of their CT6-V experience the purchase will include tuition and luxury accommodation at the two day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.