Cadillac Opens Pre-Ordering System for Short-Lived CT6-V Sedan
The CT6-V will cease production mid-2019, so you better act now if you're looking to add one to your stable.
Cadillac has announced that today customers can request to preorder the CT6-V, the range-topping trim for its outgoing large luxury sedan. Unfortunately, pre-orders will be capped at 275 unit—after that it's first-come-first-served.
The CT6-V was initially called the CT6-V Sport before Cadillac decided the car was worthy of the "V" title.
“The 2019 CT6-V marks the expansion of the V-Series sub-brand and is the proof point of Cadillac’s commitment to build high-performance vehicles as we continue our product offensive,” said Steve Carlisle, president of Cadillac. “Fans of Cadillac will see high-performance variants across our portfolio.”
The 2019 Cadillac CT6-V uses the all-new hand-built Blackwing V-8 which was announced last year. The engine, which is exclusive to Cadillac produces 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque according to Cadillac's estimates. For those wanting to get the most out of their CT6-V experience the purchase will include tuition and luxury accommodation at the two day Cadillac V-Performance Academy at Spring Mountain just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Late last year GM announced that the CT6 would be ending production at the end of 2019 as apart of its restructuring plans to cut costs and refocus the company. A Cadillac spokesperson told The Drive that the CT6 will "go out of production mid-2019 at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant.
Unfortunately for the CT6 sedan sales have begun slowing down in favor of crossovers and SUV's. Earlier this week Cadillac announced its first three-row crossover the XT6, which shares a platform with the Chevrolet Traverse. The XT6 should generate more profit for Cadillac due to the shared platform and development costs compared to the ill-fated CT6 which was the only vehicle on its platform.
Reports have also surfaced that Cadillac aims to take the fight to Tesla for luxury electric vehicle sales with a fresh lineup of electric vehicles in the coming years. Cadillac recently debuted an electric SUV concept that it plans to put on sale in 2022 based on GMs newest BEV3 electric vehicle platform. The new platform can be configured as front-wheel-, all-wheel- or rear-wheel-drive according to GM.
