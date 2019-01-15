2020 Lexus RC F: New Track Edition Turns Up the Heat, Brings Down the Weight

Electronic launch control is now standard on the RC F which is a nice perk that makes it easy to go fast and push that V-8 to its limits. Another stellar feature for going fast is a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires designed specifically for the RC F.

This is all great news, but the most exciting part of the RC F’s update is the all-new Track Edition. This even higher-performance variant utilizes a unique carbon fiber front splitter that not only adds lightness but also provides more downforce in front. The active spoiler of the normal RC F is replaced with a fixed carbon fiber rear wing on the Track Edition which also makes for an additional 58 lbs of downforce out back.

There are other carbon fiber bits all over the car like the hood, the roof, a bumper reinforcement, and a partition behind the rear seats. Lexus boasts that many of these carbon fiber components are made on the same line that supplied the LFA supercar. Weight reduction on the Track Edition is further supplemented by a titanium exhaust.