Cadillac Takes Aim at Tesla, Teases All-New Electric SUV for 2022

General Motors' luxury brand Cadillac is beginning a full-on assault on brand identification in order to take back America's hearts as a status symbol for opulence. In order to keep up with emerging markets, the automaker surprised the world with a teaser for its first fully electric SUV on Sunday, slating release for 2022. Cadillac's upcoming SUV is a look into the future direction of the automaker, in both offerings and design. Built on GM's newest modular BEV3 electrified platform (which it only announced on Friday), the concept will be Detroit's answer to Tesla's Model X and Jaguar's I-Pace, allowing Cadillac to lead the way into luxury electrification across the General's brands. The platform itself will make use of modular battery packs and drive units, allowing a myriad of combinations to be placed atop a single-minded chassis. GM says that because of this, its offerings can be offered in a configurable front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive. Additionally, battery output can be easily adapted to suit a customer's needs, meaning that scaling for longer range or performance trims will be streamlined.

via Cadillac

Instead of gracing us with a name for the rendering, Cadillac has instead chosen to withhold any identification of the model and its placing in the brand's existing lineup. Judging by the size and proportions, however, it appears that the concept will fit somewhere between the Escalade and its all-new younger brother: the XT6. The teasers of the SUV's sleek and minimalist exterior don't reveal the complete gamut of the concept's offerings, however, it does show a firm dedication to Cadillac's new design language. You may connect the long, flowing lines and bodacious body curves to the styling of the automaker's Escala concept revealed at Pebble Beach late last year. It almost feels as if engineers took a hard look at the new Chevrolet Blazer and decided it was time to start thinking about a larger electric refresh to realign it with the Cadillac brand.

via Cadillac