Detroit Auto Show: Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept Scouts for an Electric Offensive

On Monday, Infiniti revealed in full its QX Inspiration concept, an electric crossover that foretells Infiniti's design direction for its future electrified vehicles.

Infiniti bills the QX Inspiration as an all-electric, high-performance, luxury crossover, and the first among many such vehicles in the automaker's future. While the QX Inspiration is, for now, a concept car, Infiniti says its design will inform that of its first production EV, which will too be a crossover, based on an entirely new platform. It's uncertain how many body styles said platform will underpin, though Infiniti is known to be developing a new electrified vehicle architecture for use on a hybrid sedan, and potentially other vehicles such as this.

"The Infiniti QX Inspiration marks the beginning of a new generation of Infiniti cars and establishes a direct blueprint for the brand's first electric vehicle," said Infiniti President Christian Meunier. "Based on a new, dedicated electric vehicle architecture and inspired by Infiniti's Japanese DNA, the SUV concept previews a product portfolio which will offer high performance, ultra-low emissions and range confidence."

"For Infiniti, our powertrain electrification strategy focuses on offering both high performance and range confidence," added Infiniti Vice President François Bancon. "As the luxury brand within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, Infiniti can draw on a wide range of ultra-low emissions powertrain technologies to deliver driving pleasure and thrilling performance. We have previously explored this with the Prototype 9 and Prototype 10, and QX Inspiration shows how this philosophy will manifest itself in production: as a powerful electric SUV with a versatile character and luxurious interior."