2019 Ram Power Wagon: Capable Off-Road Muscle, 'Nuff Said

Inside, a completely refreshed Power Wagon interior is on tap with a rotary shift knob replacing the column-mounted shifter of old. The Uconnect infotainment system also sports a new 360-degree camera, making it easier to maneuver, park, and see obstacles off-road.

Quotable: “The Ram Heavy Duty line can move mountains and climb them, but customers will truly appreciate the comfort and competence our engineers have established through real-world tuning of the chassis and suspension. We not only set out to be the most capable, we also instill best-in-class confidence," said Rob Wichman, head of Ram Engineering.

What to Know: Ram claims that the Power Wagon is the most off-road capable pickup truck on sale. Power Wagon retains the front and rear lockers, plus the electronic sway bar disconnect. Additionally, the winch remains, which is unique to Power Wagon but also any vehicle currently on sale in the United States, according to the manufacturer.

For 2019 that winch is a Warn Zeon-12 which features a unique fairlead and fairlead retainer. The line is also synthetic instead of steel, making it easier to use and much safer. It saves 28 pounds of weight compared to the old unit and is located at the front of the truck, which is where you'd want to remove weight from if you could.