2019 Ram Heavy Duty: Out Tows, Out Powers, and Out Works the Competition
A new 6.7-liter Cummins diesel cranks out an earth-moving 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500
Top Line: Following up on the successful redesign of the Ram 1500, the company has now prepared a new version of its Heavy Duty truck lineup. In addition to a rockstar interior, the Cummins diesel-powered version of the workhorse makes an absolutely absurd 1,000 pound-feet of torque.
What's New: Big trucks are designed for big work, and the battle for whose big truck can do the most work rages on with the new Ram Heavy Duty. There's an all-new, high-output 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel that makes 1,000 pound-feet of torque and 400 horsepower. When configured for maximum towing, a dual-rear-wheel Ram 3500HD will be able to haul 35,100 pounds and, when properly equipped, carry 7,680 pounds in the bed.
The all-new Heavy Duty line sports a grille and available LED headlights that are similar in design and function to the half-ton truck. Additionally, the interior is completely redone with the available 12-inch Uconnect display. Interior improvements across the board also resemble those changes that were made in the 2019 Ram 1500.
Quotable: “Ram Heavy Duty owners constantly demand the highest levels of capability to tackle the biggest jobs and with 35,100 lbs. of towing capacity, pulled by 1,000 pound-feet of torque from our Cummins engine, we now hold the most important titles within the segment,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram. “We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”
What to Know: The torque number will be the big news regarding the new truck but expect to also be impressed with the interior and amenities because Ram has been knocking that out of the park lately. Each interior will reflect the trim that the customer ordered, meaning the Limited's interior will look different than the Laramie Longhorn. The column-mounted shifter remains for the diesel-powered Heavy Duty only, while the gas versions get a rotary dial shifter.
Additionally, buyers can opt for a class-exclusive rear air suspension that includes Bed Lowering Mode, Normal/Payload Mode, and Trailer-Tow Mode.
Tons of new safety features will also be available for the first time on Ram Heavy Duty, including semi-autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning. Tons of cameras will also be on board to make it easier to maneuver the truck, hook up a trailer, and keep an eye on your cargo. A new tire pressure monitoring system supports up to six pickup tires and twelve trailer tires, with support for four different trailer profiles.
The 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 gets a new eight-speed automatic transmission while making 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque.
The Power Wagon also returns with the new design for the 2019 model year.
Pricing is not yet known, but expect the truck to go on sale later this year.
- RELATEDRam Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Rodeo Edition Debuts at the State Fair of TexasBig power, big torque, and really big badges. Just the way Texans like it.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Ram 1500 Rebel Quad Cab Review: A Solid Pickup Truck, Held Back Only By Our ExpectationsOur biggest complaints about this short cab, off-road-focused version of the Ram 1500? It's too small inside...and it could be better on road.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew 2019 Ram 1500 North Edition: Tackling Winter in StyleA factory lift, locking rear axle, severe snow-rated tires, and a cool blue exterior will help keep you warm this season.READ NOW