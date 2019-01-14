2019 Ram Heavy Duty: Out Tows, Out Powers, and Out Works the Competition

The all-new Heavy Duty line sports a grille and available LED headlights that are similar in design and function to the half-ton truck. Additionally, the interior is completely redone with the available 12-inch Uconnect display. Interior improvements across the board also resemble those changes that were made in the 2019 Ram 1500.

Quotable: “Ram Heavy Duty owners constantly demand the highest levels of capability to tackle the biggest jobs and with 35,100 lbs. of towing capacity, pulled by 1,000 pound-feet of torque from our Cummins engine, we now hold the most important titles within the segment,” said Reid Bigland, head of Ram. “We’ve also surrounded owners in luxury and technology that, until now, was unavailable in a heavy-duty pickup. The highest quality interiors, active safety systems and of course our award-winning Uconnect technology contribute to the best Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks we have ever built.”

What to Know: The torque number will be the big news regarding the new truck but expect to also be impressed with the interior and amenities because Ram has been knocking that out of the park lately. Each interior will reflect the trim that the customer ordered, meaning the Limited's interior will look different than the Laramie Longhorn. The column-mounted shifter remains for the diesel-powered Heavy Duty only, while the gas versions get a rotary dial shifter.