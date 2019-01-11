Undisguised 2020 Toyota Supra Leaked in Tweet Ahead of Detroit Auto Show Reveal

Here it is ladies and gentlemen—the 2020 Toyota Supra. Teased by Toyota Mexico (also known as the king of leaks) in a tweet on Thursday evening that was later deleted, the Supra can be seen in all of its grippy, slidey, sexy glory during the released 45-second video.

via Twitter Toyota Mexico's Infamous Deleted Supra Tweet

“Our new Supra arrived in Japan!" Reads the tweet. "And this is the story that Akio Toyoda tells us about his return.” We've been waiting for the Supra to make its official appearance. Specifically, we were waiting for Toyota to flex its muscles at the Detroit Auto Show next week, which meant that it was only a matter of days before the media was granted an unfettered look at the fifth generation chariot of the gods.

Each and every angle of the Supra shown in the video looks exactly as expected given the leaks that have been pouring out over the past several months. Its refined front end speaks subtle reminiscence of its predecessor, and its trunk-mounted duckbill spoiler brings out the boy racer in all of us.

As per usual for most full-bodied leaks, we don't know much about the powertrain other than its most stout performance offerings are shared directly with the BMW Z4, which was co-developed alongside the Supra. A 3.0-liter inline-six is known to be standard, and a four-cylinder engine has also been teased for production in some markets. A hybrid powertrain has been rumored by some, though not announced in any official capacity.

