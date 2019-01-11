Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Buys a Football Field-Sized, $250,000,000 Superyacht

While you might have spent Christmas forcing a smile at yet another reusable water bottle, billionaire Dallas Cowboys owner and NFL big shot Jerry Jones unwrapped a new $250 million, 357-foot superyacht called the Bravo Eugenia. The rich—they're just like us!

Whether or not you agree with (or care about) the decisions Jones has made as owner of the Cowboys—which, it should be pointed out, he bought for a mere $150 million in 1989—we can all come together and collectively drop our jaws at this sheer display of floating wealth.

Named for Jones' wife Gene, the Bravo Eugenia is packed with everything a modern billionaire needs, including teak decking, two helipads, a full spa and gym, a garage for smaller boats and jet-skis, and a full staff to keep everything running smoothly. Jones has managed to keep any other details under wraps, so just know that this thing is fancy.