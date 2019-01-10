Watch a Stupidly Lifted Ford F-250 Bro Truck Get Stuck in an Inch of Mud

In the clip, a 2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty is seen and heard spinning its wheels and revving that big turbodiesel V-8 as its driver futilely tries to extricate his rear axle from the shallowest mud bog imaginable. The unpowered front wheels (and lack of a front shaft) indicate that the owner decided to spend that 4WD money on a 22-inch lift kit and 24-inch rims. Either that or he's got what truck people derisively call a "bluetooth driveshaft," where the front shaft is removed to clean up the look of the undercarriage for a show, rendering the 4WD inoperable for...reasons.

What follows is two minutes of rocking back and forth and a lot of frustration boiling forth from the assembled onlookers. Particularly maddening is how close the driver gets to breaking free at a couple points, only to back off the throttle at exactly the wrong moment. Oh, and he's flinging globs of mud all over another formerly-pristine lifted pickup the entire time. It reminds us of the last bro-ified F-250 we saw heading off-road, except even sadder.

The video ends without resolution, concluding with the driver reversing dangerously close to his mud-covered neighbor and stopping as people scream to pull forward. Some say he's still out there, revving and rocking away.