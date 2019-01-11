Honda Green-Lights Production of Urban EV Concept, But US Sale Unlikely: Report

The 2017 Honda Urban, a subcompact electric concept car, is reportedly headed for production, but whether Honda will sell the model in the United States is unclear.

Honda first revealed the Urban Concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, where the car's suicide doors ("coach" doors), twin bench seats accommodating four, and clean design garnered a positive reception from press and potential customers. The Japanese automaker alluded to a desire to bring the diminutive EV to production, and according to Automotive News Europe, that's exactly what to expect Honda to do.

An updated design for the Urban will reportedly be shown at the Geneva Motor Show in March, and the finalized design is alleged to arrive at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Dimensionally, the latter is said to come in at approximately four inches (100 millimeters) shorter than the Honda Fit, and potentially drop the Urban name. No alternative moniker has been identified.