Audi Teases Smaller, More Affordable Electric E-Tron Crossover Ahead of Geneva Reveal
The smaller Audi E-Tron is expected to ride on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform and be similar to the Q3 in size.
At a launch event for the Audi E-Tron electric crossover in Holland, the German automaker announced it will produce a smaller, entry-level electric crossover.
Exterior design lead Andreas Mindt showed an image of the vehicle, which he described as a "smaller E-Tron SUV," as quoted by Autoweek Netherlands. Mindt stated that the vehicle won't be a mere design concept and that full reveal of the compact electric vehicle was promised for the Geneva Motor Show in March.
Unlike Audi's other EVs, which include the E-Tron, E-Tron GT, and just-confirmed PB18 E-Tron, this smaller crossover is expected to utilize the modular EV platform designed by its parent company, the Volkswagen Auto Group. It is believed that the entry-level model is the same as that referenced by Mindt in an interview at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, where he confirmed a small, MEB-based electric Audi to be on the way in early 2019.
This model is thought not to be the same as the cheaper E-Tron, whose market arrival is predicted to be by the end of 2019. The first Audi E-Tron delivered to customers will start at a staggering $74,800, but Audi knows the market capable of affording such a vehicle is of limited size. It reportedly will walk a path similar to that of Tesla by selling high-profit margin vehicles with the debut of a new EV, later unlocking more affordable alternatives.
The Drive speculates that less-expensive Audi EVs will reduce their cost with more pedestrian interiors, as Audi has limited wiggle room to offer shorter-range models—the E-Tron's 249-mile range is nothing particularly earth-shaking as is.
- RELATEDAudi Exec Announces 50-Car Production Run of 671-HP PB18 E-tron: ReportAudi's handsome PB18 E-tron reportedly won't be doomed to fade into obscurity as a concept car.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi Drawing Up Faster and Cheaper E-tron Crossovers: ReportVersions of the Audi E-tron electric crossover are reportedly on the way in both austere and ostentatious guises.READ NOW
- RELATEDAudi E-Tron GT Will Go Into Production Almost Unchanged, Says Audi Design BossAnd that, folks, is a very good thing.READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz EQC Electric Crossover Makes US Debut at CES 2019Mercedes-Benz's first mass-produced electric vehicle steals the limelight in Las Vegas.READ NOW
- RELATEDVW Christmas Card Teases Electric I.D. Meyers Manx Beach BuggyVolkswagen's modular electric vehicle platform will allow it to make more niche products—such as a possible recreation of this throwback favorite.READ NOW