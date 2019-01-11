Watch a Bone-Stock McLaren 720S Lap the Nürburgring in Just 7:08.34

No, the 720S didn't set any lap records, nor is it nearly as fast as the track's top dogs, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Lamborghini Huracán Performante. In fact, it's 16 seconds slower than its Lamborghini counterpart, and 28 seconds slower than the fastest road-legal car at the Nordschleife, a modified 911 GT2 RS.

However, the 720S did complete its lap with zero modifications, and on regular ol' high-performance summer tires to boot. The tires used, Pirelli P Zero Corsas, are no slouch on a race track, but nowhere near as potent as the Trofeo Rs manufacturers are using to set new lap records every other week. With some stickier tires, a sub-seven minute lap is possibly on the table for the Macca.

The run also proves that McLaren's mid-tier supercar is a true jack-of-all-trades on smooth tarmac—it can run nine-second quarter-mile times on a drag strip all day long and tame the world's toughest tracks on the weekends...though we can't say the same for its off-road capabilities.