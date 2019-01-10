Bentley Will Debut a Hardcore, 650-Horsepower Bentayga Speed in 2019: Report

Update, 2:23pm EST: In response to an email from The Drive, a Bentley spokesperson declined to comment on any future or potential models.

With a Pikes Peak record under its Hermès belt, not many would accuse the Bentley Bentayga of being slow. However, that apparently hasn't stopped the company from working on a faster Speed variant of its SUV.

According to Autocar, a Bentayga Speed will debut sometime in the first half of 2019 and use a tweaked version of the existing 6.0-liter twin-turbo W-12 with a thumping 650 horsepower. That's 50 more than the "regular" Bentayga.

This would put it in direct competition with its 641-horse Lamborghini Urus platform cousin—Bentley and Lambo are both owned by Volkswagen, remember—and at the top of the Bentayga range. The British publication says Bentley's upcoming flagship luxo-SUV will hit a top speed of 190 miles per hour and get from zero to 62 miles per hour in under four seconds. The standard W-12 Bentayga, meanwhile, has a slightly lower top speed of 187 miles per hour and gets to 62 mph in 4.1 seconds.