Become The Transporter With Jason Statham's Own 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta

English actor Jason Statham has enlisted the help of California dealer West Coast Exotic Cars and the DuPont Registry in order to sell his used 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. Statham is known for starring in the Transporter series, making recurring appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise, and recently leading the giant mutant shark film, The Meg. His success in these films has allowed him to collect a stable of exciting cars, including this F12, which he put 20,929 miles on during his ownership.

West Coast Exotic Cars

Carrying the torch of classic Ferrari grand tourers like the iconic 250, the F12 Berlinetta features a front-mid-mounted, naturally aspirated V-12 engine. In all, 6.3 liters of displacement push 731 horsepower and 508 pound-feet of torque out to the rear wheels. The engine also revs clear up to 8,250 RPM, ensuring a raw experience for any driver that wants to push the car to its limits. The car may be fast, but it's also surprisingly practical, with a rear hatch giving enough cargo space for a weekend getaway or a particularly indulgent grocery trip.

West Coast Exotic Cars