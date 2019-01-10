The 2018 Kia Stinger Sold Surprisingly Well in America Last Year

Listen—can you hear it? Like The Hum, shouts about the end of the traditional sedan are impossible to ignore. But now that 2018's final sales numbers are in, so is the fact that Americans bought nearly 17,000 Kia Stingers in 2018, a strong showing from a brand-new model with four doors and performance aspirations. So is the Stinger here to stay? Let's get the necessary caveats out of the way first. First and foremost, the Kia Stinger isn't a sedan in the proper sense, but rather a five-door liftback in the vein of the Audi A5 Sportback or the Tesla Model S. Kia Motors also doesn't break out Stinger sales by trim, so there's no way to know how many of those 16,806 sold were top-tier GTs packing the company's 365-HP twin-turbo V-6. Still, it bodes well for the Stinger that Kia was able to move just under 17,000 units despite the fact that it's a new model in a shriveling segment put forth by a marque with approximately zero motorsport heritage. It doesn't hurt that the Kia Stinger is a pretty damn good car, as we've highlighted before, with its comfortable interior, lively chassis, and subdued muscle backed up by the automaker's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Kia

Stack it up against the direct competition and the Stinger's promising start looks even better. One of the straightest comparisons is the $45,000 Audi A5 Sportback, which doubles as the Stinger's chief inspiration. Audi sold 26,000 A5s in 2018—but it also doesn't break down sales by individual body style, meaning that total number is boosted by the coupe and convertible variants. We're not suggesting people are straight up cross-shopping the Audi and the Kia, which starts at a mere $33,000 (albeit with the weaker four-cylinder engine). Rather, the numbers suggest there are buyers out there who are seeking that "traditional" driving experience with a few mid-premium touches at a lower price point.

Kia