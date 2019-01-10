BMW Designworks and The North Face Unveil Stylish Camper at CES 2019

BMW’s Designworks subsidiary teamed up with outdoor apparel manufacturer The North Face to develop a lightweight camper concept and virtual reality (VR) experience unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Partially inspired by BMW’s 2008 GINA Light Visionary Model concept car, the Futurelight camper utilizes what various industrial, tech, and apparel companies have dubbed "nanospinning" technology. The production method provides tight-knit durability while creating nano-sized holes, which essentially allows for air permeability while retaining structural integrity and a thorough, outer shell. BMW hails the process as “revolutionary,” as it let The North Face designers construct a rigid and waterproof material equally capable of substantial porosity and ventilation for the first time.

Regarding the VR experience showcased at CES, visitors were able to virtually explore the camper up close, in a snowy, mountainous terrain aimed to simulate one of the many intended uses for the Futurelight.