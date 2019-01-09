McLaren 600LT Spider Image Teased Ahead of Next Week's World Debut

The 600LT Spider's production run will only last 12 months. Other than that, McLaren is staying mum for now about its new, green baby. However, we don't expect its running gear to deviate very much from the Coupe. That car uses a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-8 that produces 592 horsepower, 30 more than the 570S on which it's based. The 600LT Coupe also sheds 212 pounds from the 570S Coupe's curb weight. By our math and armchair engineering, the 600LT Spider should still weigh less than the 570 considering the 720S Spider's drop top only adds 108 pounds.

The Longtail Sports Series McLaren also gets new suspension and brakes from the 720S, stickier Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and those cool-as-all-heck top-exit exhausts. A folding roof should up the supercar's visual drama even more.