2019 Nissan Leaf e+: 228 Miles of Range and Semi-Autonomous Safety Tech Standard

A new infotainment screen with updated NissanConnect software is larger at 8-inches and works like a tablet with touch scrolling and pinch-to-zoom functions. The system also works with your phone to provide door-to-door directions, navigating you in the car when necessary and then seamlessly handing off to your phone for walking directions.

Nissan's SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous ADAS system, dubbed ProPilot Assist, comes on all versions of the long-range Leaf, and the e-Pedal EV driving aid has been recalibrated for smooth operation with the more powerful car.

Quotable: "The new Nissan Leaf e+ offers all of the style, convenience, and electric vehicle benefits that have helped make Leaf the best-selling electric vehicle in the world, plus even more driving excitement, range, power and choice," said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president and chairman of Nissan North America. "Customers now have a selection of powertrains and models to best suit their driving needs."