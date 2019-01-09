Mazda Teases Special Edition MX-5 to Celebrate Miata's 30th Birthday

The Mazda MX-5 Miata made its first official debut at the Chicago Auto Show in 1989. Little did the automaker know at the time, but its lightweight roadster would be the talk of enthusiasts around the world for the next three decades. Now, swelling with pride, Mazda has announced that it will debut a special MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition at the Chicago Auto Show in February to celebrate the icon's birthday.

Mazda has a history of releasing "special edition" MX-5s showcased in splashes of loud, vibrant colors, including classics like British Racing Green, Merlot Metallic, and Velocity Red. In its teaser photo, the automaker shows a smear of orange that vaguely resembles the profile of the well-known roadster. It appears to show thin-spoked wheels, large color-matched brake calipers, and perhaps a spoiler atop the trunk.