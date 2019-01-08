Tesla Could ‘Make a Gazillion Bucks' Thanks to New Chinese Gigafactory, Expert Says

The automotive teardown expert Sandy Munro first made headlines when he stated the Tesla Model 3 had the build quality of a 1990s Kia. He has since changed his tone as Tesla made improvements to the production of its entry-level sedan.

In a recent interview with Autoline Network, Mr. Munro explains he now believes that Tesla has big potential with the Model 3 and eventually the Model Y in China. During the interview, Munro stated, "When (Elon Musk) takes (the Model 3) to China, (Tesla’s) gonna make a gazillion bucks. I guarantee it."

While this is quite a big claim, Munro has gathered heaps of data from his teardown of the Model 3. Despite his belief that flaws exist with the design of the bodywork, he was impressed with the rest of the car, saying the electric motors and suspension were top notch. This, in turn, could translate to major success for the mass-market EV abroad, especially in China.