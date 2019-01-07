Koenigsegg Agera Successor Will Reportedly Be Limited to 125 Units, Not Be Called 'Ragnarok'
Sweden's next top hypercar will be unveiled in Geneva this March.
First teased at an Australian event last June, Koenigsegg's successor to the world-beating Agera is set to make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March. Thanks to a new report, more potential details have surfaced about Christian von Koenigsegg's latest creation.
According to Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri, the Agera sequel will be limited to just 125 units, 72 of which are already spoken for. The report also denies a September rumor that the car would be called Ragnarok—yes, the legendary battle from Norse mythology, the title of the last Thor movie, and quite a fitting title for what could very likely be the fastest car the world has ever seen.
Rumblings have also suggested the car to get a price tag north of $2 million; 1,440 horsepower out of a big, turbocharged V-8; a 9,000-rpm redline; and a curb weight under 2,645 pounds. Unlike the Regera, the upcoming Koenigsegg isn't expected to use any sort of electrification.
The Drive has reached out to Koenigsegg for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
With 1,341 horsepower, the Agera RS is currently the fastest car in the world. It averaged 277.9 miles per hour two ways down Nevada's Route 160 in late 2017. We fully expect whatever replaces it to reach even higher speeds.
In other fast-car news, Bugatti CEO Stephan Winkelmann recently stated that the Chiron would not be going on any official top speed attempts.
h/t: Motor Authority
