Brabham Confirms Road-Legal BT62 Supercar Can Be Had for Whopping $1.47 Million

You're looking at 700 horsepower from a naturally aspirated, 5.4-liter V-8. Even better is that it'll be road-legal...for a fee.

By James Gilboy
Brabham Automotive
James GilboyView James Gilboy's Articles

Brabham Automotive announced Monday that conversions for its upcoming track-only BT62 supercar into a road car will be available.

Revealed in May of 2018, the Brabham BT62 is the first vehicle manufactured by a reborn Brabham, formerly a Formula 1 team run by Sir Jack Brabham. Jack was the only driver to win a championship in a car bearing his own name, and though Jack passed on in 2014, his son David isn't ready to let the Brabham name settle into the history books—hence the BT62.

Costing £1 million GBP ($1.28 million USD), the BT62 is a mostly carbon fiber track supercar, with a dry weight barely eclipsing one ton and a horsepower output of 700 from a naturally-aspirated, 5.4-liter V-8. Downforce totals a colossal 2,646 pounds, so while the circuit-oriented BT62 won't be chasing any top speed records, it'll likely make mincemeat of track records across the globe.

Brabham Automotive

As announced Monday, the BT62's intended purpose of track use doesn't preclude it from being a road car. Clients can plop an extra £150,000 ($191,500) for conversion into a road car, which will comply with the legal standards of their country of residence. This conversion will raise the ride height, slow the steering ratio, add handsome furnishing to the interior, install air conditioning, and add locks to the doors. Brabham says this results in a "slight" increase in weight but does not disclose by what margin.

Brabham Automotive

Even if road car weight increases by a couple hundred pounds over the track car's dry weight of 2,143 pounds, the BT62 will remain one of the lightest supercars ever sold. Add fluids, an occupant, and some creature comforts, and the road car may still come in around the mid to upper 2,000s, or similar to that of a fully-laden Mazda MX-5.

Brabham Automotive

As David Brabham previously outlined, the BT62 is seen as the first step toward reestablishing Brabham as a competitor in international motorsport. He hasn't stated whether the BT62 will compete in the FIA's next-gen WEC hypercar class, though Brabham Automotive states news about its plans for both track and road cars will come at the Autosport International show on Thursday.

The Drive didn't wait to contact Brabham Automotive about potential motorsport-related plans for the BT62, and we will update when we receive comment.

Brabham Automotive
MORE TO READ