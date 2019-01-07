Brabham Confirms Road-Legal BT62 Supercar Can Be Had for Whopping $1.47 Million

Brabham Automotive announced Monday that conversions for its upcoming track-only BT62 supercar into a road car will be available.

Revealed in May of 2018, the Brabham BT62 is the first vehicle manufactured by a reborn Brabham, formerly a Formula 1 team run by Sir Jack Brabham. Jack was the only driver to win a championship in a car bearing his own name, and though Jack passed on in 2014, his son David isn't ready to let the Brabham name settle into the history books—hence the BT62.

Costing £1 million GBP ($1.28 million USD), the BT62 is a mostly carbon fiber track supercar, with a dry weight barely eclipsing one ton and a horsepower output of 700 from a naturally-aspirated, 5.4-liter V-8. Downforce totals a colossal 2,646 pounds, so while the circuit-oriented BT62 won't be chasing any top speed records, it'll likely make mincemeat of track records across the globe.