Tesla Breaks Ground on Gigafactory 3 in China

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared at a press event in Shanghai on Monday to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the automaker's third Gigafactory . The 534-square mile facility had previously been fenced in to prepare for construction , however, had not begun to build up in any capacity before today.

In a later tweet, Musk also confirms that Gigafactory 3 will serve the "greater China region" and produce both Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Interestingly, it appears that only the lower cost Model 3s will be built at Gigafactory 3; all "higher cost" versions of the automaker's entry-level sedan will be assembled at Gigafactory 1 (which is only 30 percent complete), located in Fremont, California. In an earlier quarterly earnings call, Musk confirmed that the Model S and Model X luxury vehicles will continue to be produced Stateside.

Tesla opened up ordering for the Model 3 in Europe and China late last week. The final cost for a Model 3 in the Chinese market will run consumers between $72,600 for the Long Range Dual Motor car all the way to $92,500 if purchasing a fully equipped Performance variant, which, according to the information above, will likely be produced in Fremont.

Furthermore, Musk also tweeted about the Model Y's production taking place at the new facility in Shanghai. Despite the prototype of the Model Y being approved, Tesla has remained relatively tight-lipped about the details behind the upcoming crossover, but did confirm that it would follow the Model 3's split-assembly between Gigafactories in the U.S. and China. The CEO previously estimated that Tesla would reveal more details about the Model Y as early as mid-March.