Collection of 'Bumblebee' Chevrolet Camaros From Transformers Series Heads to Auction

Chevrolet will be providing a "Bumblebee Camaro Collection" comprised of four vehicles to be sold at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction coming up on the week of Jan. 12. These four Camaros have all had screen time in Michael Bay's Transformers movie series, where the magic of CGI allowed them to turn into giant robots and punch other giant robots in the face. The vehicles will be auctioned off together to one winning bidder, with proceeds from the sale benefitting Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and housing to U.S. military veterans and their families.

The first Camaro in the collection starred in both 2007's Transformers and its sequel, Revenge of the Fallen, acting opposite Shia Labeouf in both films. Although the car closely resembles the rebooted fifth-gen Camaro that came out in 2009, it is actually a Pontiac GTO that was modified by Saleen in California with body panels and interior bits from GM's concept car.