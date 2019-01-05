One-Off LaFerrari Body Kit by RevoZport Actually Doesn't Ruin It

It's rare that aftermarket body kits for Ferraris actually improve the look of the cars , and most usually make the cars look far worse, cluttering a beautiful shape with tacky add-on wings, vents, and otherwise unnecessary fiberglass. At least we can agree that this kit looks as good as a stock LaFerrari, and as long as the owner's happy with it, that's all that matters.

With only 500 produced, it's highly unlikely that you'll ever encounter another LaFerrari. Still, some folks will always want to set themselves apart, thinking that they know better than the stylists in Maranello.

The owner of this car, an anonymous Middle Eastern collector, wanted his LaFerrari to look different from the other 499 that were produced. He contacted the tuning firm RevoZport, who designed a one-of-a-kind body kit to dramatically alter the LaFerrari's looks while providing additional downforce and cooling for the air intakes.

The end result looks like it could be a successor to the Ferrari FXX-K hypercar, a track-focused weapon designed to get the most out of the 6.3-liter V-12 that powers the LaFerrari. While it doesn't look better or worse than the stock car, in our opinion, it certainly looks different.

One thing that RevoZport can be proud of is that it produced, by all accounts, a functional body kit that looks like something you might see in a factory racing series...a LaFerrari Challenge, if you will. While we'd prefer our LaFerrari stock, we're sure that RevoZport's client is quite happy with their stallion's makeover.