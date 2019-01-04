Redesigned 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Teased With Photos of Detailed Design Elements

Lamborghini has released teaser images of a facelifted Huracan, prompting expectation that the full car will be revealed in the near future—possibly at an upcoming auto show. Two images of the redesigned Huracan surfaced Friday, one depicting the model's updated headlights, and the other its side cooling vents. Autocar alleges that the redesigned vehicle will debut in a matter of days, opening the possibility of a reveal at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show next week.

Lamborghini via Autocar

Lamborghini's Huracan shares a platform and powertrain components with the Audi R8, which for its own 2019 model year received a series of performance upgrades. Huracans by default have more power than R8s, but with the R8's increases in horsepower to a base of 570 from 540, the entry-level Huracan may need to improve on its 573 horsepower to remain king of the hill. More likely are that the R8's upgraded electronics—anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and electric steering—will make their way into the Huracan. In the R8, these improve road feel and stopping distances, by five feet from 62 miles per hour, and 16 feet from 124 mph.

Lamborghini via Autocar