BMW M850i 'Night Sky' Edition Incorporates Real Meteorites Into Its Design

BMW revealed a unique project created by its Individual Manufaktur customization division in Garching, Germany called M850i "Night Sky." The one-off stunner was built to celebrate the Quadrantid meteor shower that took place on the night of Jan. 3 and was visible in much of the Earth's northern hemisphere.

As the name implies, the 8 Series has many astronomically inspired design choices, including light-up "stars" throughout its interior, and several trim pieces made with actual fragments of meteorites that have landed on Earth. On the outside, the BMW coupe is painted in a striking bluish-black hue, which BMW claims it resembles the night sky. This dark finish is contrasted by 3D-printed aluminum elements around the car's vents, wheel wells, and side mirrors. These metallic highlights were specially designed to resemble a pattern called "Widmanstätten," named after the Austrian scientist that discovered it. This pattern only exists on pieces of iron that have been shaped by the harsh conditions of outer space.